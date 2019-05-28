Davidson, Bette, - 91 , of Linwood, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, she and her husband of 71 years, Marvin, lived happily, surrounded by family. She is predeceased by her parents, Herman Burwasser and Sara Burwasser Singer; her brother, Wayne Singer, and her son, Jerry Davidson. She graduated from Keystone Junior College. After graduating she worked at the Jewish Record which her parents founded. She was involved in Hadassah, ORT, RNS, and Beth El. She was a published poet, amateur photographer, and very creative. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and collecting seashells and sea glass. Her favorite places were at the beach or on the water, but the thing she loved most was spending time with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Marvin; her children, Herman (Lynn), and Ilene Lippman (Barry); her grandchildren, Keith (Kerry), Corin (Jeff), Danielle (Mike), Courtney (Mike), Heather, Andrew (Vada), Caitlin (Tyler), and Julie; her great grandchildren, Skyler, Nate, Piper, Connor, and Grant; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Berger and Judy Singer; nieces, nephews, caregiver Pat Atanda, and many loving friends. Above all else, she was a generous woman, whose favorite part of life was giving to others. The family kindly requests to please make donations to a charity of your choice in her memory. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services, Wednesday, May 29th at 1pm at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
