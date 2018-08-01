Davidson, Brian Alfred, - 51, of Egg Harbor City, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. Brian passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Brian had such a kind, giving heart and would do anything for anyone. He was born and raised in Atlantic City and was employed by Coastline Gutters in Ocean City. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan since childhood. Brian was predeceased by his father, Alfred "Big Al" Davidson. He is survived by his loving mother, Franny Davidson (nee Twist) of Atlantic City; his brothers and sisters, Karen Ryan (Tony), Charles Sparano, Jr., James Sparano (Sue), Sharon Davidson, and Kelly Davidson (Bill); his fiance and childhood friend, Shanon Miller; his two dogs, whom he loved and cared for like they were his children, Jax and Blue; many nieces and nephews; and his friends, Peggy and Ken Miller. Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
