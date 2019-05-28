Davidson, Jerry, - 65, of Hermosa Beach, an advertising photographer, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, while visiting his family in New Jersey on May 22, 2019. Born March 30, 1954 in Atlantic City, NJ, the son of Marvin and Bette Davidson, he received a B.A. from Brooks Photography Institute of Santa Barbara. Jerry was the most loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a successful photographer for over 40 years, capturing images of actors, actresses, athletes and political figures. Jerry served as the Commissioner of the Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball League for over 30 years, as well as a coach for HBYB and AYSO for many years. In his early years, Jerry was an avid racquetball player and waterman; frequently water skiing, surfing and scuba diving. He always loved being out on a boat, whether it was fishing with his dad or taking his daughters water skiing. Jerry's favorite pastimes were working out in the gym, going to the beach with his friends, spending time with his daughters and grandsons, and driving his golf cart to the beach. Jerry loved visiting his family in his hometown of Margate, New Jersey, but always returned to his home of 36 years in Hermosa Beach, California. Jerry is survived by his parents; brother Herman (Lynn); twin sister Ilene (Barry); daughters Danielle, Courtney, Heather and Caitlin; sons-in-law Mike, Tyler and Mikey; grandsons Nate, Connor and Grant; nieces and nephews; and an abundance of great friends. To Know Him Was To Love Him! A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, May 29th at 1pm at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in California. The family would greatly appreciate donations to Meals on Wheels of Torrance, http://tlmow.org/donation/ or The Surfer Foundation, http://give.surfrider.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.