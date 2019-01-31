Davidson, Naomi L., - 87, of Davenport, FL, passed peacefully on January 26, 2019 from a brief illness. Naomi was born in Vineland, NJ and raised in Mays Landing, NJ. She was a Senior Clerk Typist at the Atlantic County Clerk's office until her retirement in the early '90s. Naomi enjoyed painting, quilting and was a former square dancer. She traveled to Acapulco, Hawaii, Nassau and various states in her lifetime. She was a member of Lakewood Chapel, The Order of The Eastern Star and various clubs in her retirement community. She is predeceased by her parents Chester and Jeanette Sharp and her beloved husband of 46 years Robert "Bobby" Davidson. Left to cherish her memory are her three children Barbara Romaniello, Larry Davidson and his wife Candy, Lori Valentine and her husband Jim, seven grandchildren Amy, Joe, Mike, Jodi, Tim, Michelle, Jamie and eight great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 9-10:30am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ where a service will be held at 10:30am. Burial immediately following at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. Donations made be made in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice Clermont, 2100 Oakley Seaver Blvd.Clermont, FL 34711. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfunealhome.com
