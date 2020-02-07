Davies, Margaret Ann (nee Morrissey), - 61, of North Cape May, passed away February 5, 2020 surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Margie was born and raised in Wildwood Crest and was a 1977 graduate of Wildwood High. Margie furthered her education and became a nurse and worked at Oceana Rehabilitation Center and Crest Haven Nursing Home where Margie was a hospice nurse and touched many lives. Margie enjoyed the beach, her garden, and riding her bike along the bay. The only thing Margie loved more then her patients was her family. Margie was predeceased by her mother Margaret. She is survived by her father Raymond Morrissey, husband of 43 years, Richard, her daughters Margaret (Gi) Spitlaletto (Anthony, Genevieve, Hannah, Rosalie), and Daira Farrell (Ed, Vera, Alice, Archer). Margie was always there for her family and friends. A funeral service for Margie will be held 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends may call at the time of service. Interment will follow services at Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Donations in Margie's memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
Playground Pier tenants optimistic about future after sale
-
Atlantic City apartment raid yields 1,000 bags of heroin
-
Lascheid, Vincent
-
EHT police to hold meeting with Zion Park residents after fatal shooting, attempted robbery
-
Atlantic City casinos execs say increased air service would make 'big difference'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ACE OF SPADES DUMPSTERS House Clean-Outs, Yard Clean-Up, Small Demo, Sheds, Garages, Basemen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.