Davies, Margaret Ann (nee Morrissey), - 61, of North Cape May, passed away February 5, 2020 surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Margie was born and raised in Wildwood Crest and was a 1977 graduate of Wildwood High. Margie furthered her education and became a nurse and worked at Oceana Rehabilitation Center and Crest Haven Nursing Home where Margie was a hospice nurse and touched many lives. Margie enjoyed the beach, her garden, and riding her bike along the bay. The only thing Margie loved more then her patients was her family. Margie was predeceased by her mother Margaret. She is survived by her father Raymond Morrissey, husband of 43 years, Richard, her daughters Margaret (Gi) Spitlaletto (Anthony, Genevieve, Hannah, Rosalie), and Daira Farrell (Ed, Vera, Alice, Archer). Margie was always there for her family and friends. A funeral service for Margie will be held 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends may call at the time of service. Interment will follow services at Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Donations in Margie's memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

