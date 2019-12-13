Davis, Jamal "Dog" "Bre", - 48 years Egg Harbor Township Jamal A Davis, "Dog or Bre", passed away on December 01, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his loving mother and father Ralph, Sr. and Hattie Davis, his four daughters Alisha Robinson, Kaleigh Davis, Jordyn Davis and Ashley Davis, four grandchildren and two brothers Ralph, Jr. and Omar Davis all of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at Second Baptist Church 110 Rev Isaac Coles Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ where family and friends may view from 9 AM until the time of services. Burial: Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
