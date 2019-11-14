Davis, Jeanne Emily, - 93, of Manahawkin, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2019, with her husband Walter Davis by her side and surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born in Atlantic City on January 2, 1926, to the late Edward A. Scott and Marie L.Scott of Atlantic City. Jeanne attended Little Westside School, Indiana Avenue School and Atlantic City High School. Jeanne attended Business School, following high school graduation. In 1948, Jeanne married her high school sweetheart, Walter Max Davis and the couple moved to Newark in the spring of 1949. In the late spring of 1949, Jeanne gave birth to a baby boy, Craig, who passed away at childbirth. In 1950, the couple welcomed a daughter Bonnie Lynne to the world and in 1953, they welcomed a son Jeffrey Scott. Jeanne was employed at the Newark Library, Newark Hall of Records and she ended her career, retiring from the Essex County Welfare Board. Jeanne is predeceased by her sister Rita Scott Wallace, and brothers Eddie Scott and John Scott. Jeanne is survived by her loving and devoted husband Walter M. Davis, daughter Bonnie Lynne Davis, son Jeffrey Scott Davis and his wife Carla, grandson Schuyler Max Davis, granddaughters Nastassia Davis and Leyla Bates, grandson William Scott Merrill, great-granddaughter Skyla Jeanne Marie Davis, great-grandson Storm Malcolm Davis and great-granddaughter Raina Bates, nephew Darryl Scott, niece Penny Wallace, many relatives and friends. Jeanne enjoyed shopping, traveling, dancing and fine dining with her husband Walter of 72 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Jeanne's viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9-11 am at Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave., Atlantic City, NJ, 08401. A going home service will follow at the church at 11 am. A Christian burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, New Jersey 08232.(609) 383-9994

