DAVIS, John Robert "Jack", - 83, of Cape May and Tucson, AZ, died October 8, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia. Born in Teaneck, NJ, he was the son of Hugh and Honoria (nee Duffy) Davis. Educated at St. Anastasia Elementary and Holy Trinity High School, Jack graduated from St. Peter's College, Jersey City, NJ in 1959. He then served in the NJ Army National Guard. Jack was married to Katha (nee Schmidt) Davis, his childhood sweetheart for 42 years, and blessed with four children whom they raised in Somerset, NJ. Jack worked for 31 years as a business and marketing manager in the Pontiac Division of General Motors in New York, New Jersey and Florida. In their retirement, Jack and Katha successfully operated The Inn on Ocean, a bed and breakfast in Cape May, considering every day a honeymoon, until Katha's death in 2001. If it involved a ball, Jack loved it! A natural athlete, Jack played and coached basketball for 30 years, played tennis at Cape May Tennis Club, and loved golf throughout his life, caddying at Ridgewood (NJ) Country Club and as a member at various country clubs in New Jersey, Florida and Arizona, including Wildwood Golf Club (now Shore Club), enjoying the camaraderie of many fine friends. As an avid basketball fan, Jack actively supported the University of Arizona Wildcats. Jack is survived by his loving wife Janice (nee Hudecheck) Davis; his four children, Clare McGuire (Steve), Jeanne Castaldini (Rick), Kathleen Davis (Edgard Van der Herten) and Jack Davis, Jr. (Mindy); grandchildren, Ray, Kim, Jessica, Krae and Jett; Jack's siblings whom he loved mightily, also survive him; Mary Honoria McKillop, Robert, Peter and Elizabeth Luca. He is predeceased by brothers, Hugh, Richard and Michael. He will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed immensely and Janice's family who loved and admired him. A gathering to honor Jack will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 15th) at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May from 12:30 pm until 1:20 pm with his Mass of Christian Burial to follow and be celebrated at 1:30 pm. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. To honor Jack, please pray for him and his loved ones. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
