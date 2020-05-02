Davis, June Ann, - 76, of Buena Vista Township, NJ, left her earthy body April 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness complicated by Covid 19. June was born to Glenn D. and Marjorie A. (Belote) Colvin on July 3, 1943. Her youth was spent in Brocton, New York, where she attended and graduated from Brocton Central School in 1961. June, having worked in several Chatauqua area businesses until 1980, had many fond memories to share, especially of her years at Rushes Restaurant and Cherry Creek Woodcraft. In 1980, she moved her family to Southern New Jersey where she had a business and residential cleaning service. Raising her children on her own, no matter where we lived, she always made us feel happy, loved and secure, teaching us how to make our way with pride and lifelong experiences of survival; always growing a garden, raising our own food and teaching us that anything is possible if you give yourself the chance to learn. Anyone that met her was greeted with a warm smile and they felt her unwavering strength and undeniable aura of sass and goodness. In her own words, she said that she "dabbled in a lot of areas. I guess the best was just family and friends and the memories of good days and happy times that interested me more than hobbies." June was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Audrey B. Comstock (late Edward) of Portland, NY; brother, James G. Colvin (JoAnne) of Pen Yan, NY. She is survived by her sisters, Mabel A. Riforgiat (late George) of Portland, NY and Phyllis M. Schuster (David) of Colonial Heights, VA; her children, Brian C. Davis (Jennifer) of Centerville, PA; Barry C. Davis (Penny) of Silver Creek, NY; Gerald A. Davis (Danielle) of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ; Laura L. Bolinger (Kent) of Buena Vista Twp. NJ; and her stepson, Thomas R. Davis (Ruthie) of Orlando, FL, who chose to live with her until he entered the Air Force. She adored her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with her 8 nieces and nephews. Due to the current social distancing practices, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Celebrations to honor her memory are being planned for future dates in both Western NY and Southern NJ. To be updated on these times and to share pictures and stories, follow and share with friends on the Facebook page @celebratejunedavis or Celebrating June Bug. Memories, thoughts, and prayers can also be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
