Davis, Louis D., - 82, "Captain Lou", dubbed "Sweet Lou", joined his parents, Louisa and Nathan Davis as well as his younger brother, Carlton in eternity on March 23. After graduating from Ocean City High School in 1956, he proudly served in the US Army stationed in Germany until his honorable discharge as a Corporal in 1963. Upon returning to civilian life, he became the first African American member of the Ocean City Fire Department, rising to the rank of Captain in 1991. Then, in September 2011, he was inducted into the Ocean City Historical Museum. He was a 'celebrity' in the Mays Landing Acme, where customers, as well as employees, greeted him fondly. They constantly asked for him during his illness and sympathized upon his death. "Sweet Lou" is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie as well as his sister, Noel, brother, Nate (Emma), his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Mya and his son, Myron. His survivors also include many nieces and nephews, cousins, and his "brothers" in the Ocean City Fire Department. Formal services will be held at a later date at which time he can receive tributes and proper respect. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the: Ocean City Fire Fighters Foundation, PO Box 593 Ocean City, NJ 08226 OR The Alzheimer's Association, 23 Vreeland Rd. # 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. A private burial will be held at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
