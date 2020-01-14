Davis, Raymond G., - 59, of Lancaster, SC, departed this life suddenly on December 10, 2019. An Atlantic City native, he was the second of two sons born to Elwood and Georgeanna Davis. Raymond attended local public schools and graduated from ACHS class of 1979. In 1981, he began his professional career in the Surveillance Department at Playboy Hotel & Casino. He continued his casino career at Trump Taj Mahal as a supervisor of Surveillance. After graduating from the Atlantic County Police Academy in 1994, Raymond began his career with the ACPD. During his 23-year tenure, he co-founded and headed the Community Response Team. He also served as a liaison for the FBI Terrorism Task Force, the Crisis Negotiating Team, Executive Protection Unit, and Detective before being promoted to Sergeant. Raymond was preceded in the afterlife by his mother, Georgeanna. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Yvette Lea-Davis; daughters Kiara and Ajarae Davis; his father, Elwood Davis ll.; his brother, Elwood Davis lll.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM @ Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. A repast will follow at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., Atlantic City.
