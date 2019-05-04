Davis, Rex B., Sr., - 84, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Friday evening (April 19th) with his son by his side. To his neighbors and close friends he was known for his love of fishing and of gardening. The past decade found him to be very involved with his son in their sign business. He managed behind the scenes financially, and if need be, right out front. The family thought of him as a whirlwind, a force to be reckoned with, ten feet tall and bulletproof. But,he was also loved and respected to the ninth degree. A meticulous man, he always made sure his ducks were in a row and everything in order. Rex is survived by his loving son, Rex B. Davis, II of Somers Point, NJ, and by his sister Jo and spouse Frank Apostoli of Tellico Plains, TN. As per his wishes, no services will be held, and his body cremated. The family asks a candle be lit in his memory, for he will be missed. For those of you who pray, we ask that you include him in your prayers. God speed on angels wings.
