Davis, Tamburrah Omar, - of Pleasantville, Funeral service for Tamburrah Omar Davis born April 13, 1989 transition this life on February 3, 2020. Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral 505 Madison Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 - Viewing is from 10 am - 11 am - Service starts at 11 am - Bishop Billal Parrish Pastor.

To plant a tree in memory of Tamburrah Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries