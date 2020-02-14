Davis, Tamburrah Omar, - of Pleasantville, Funeral service for Tamburrah Omar Davis born April 13, 1989 transition this life on February 3, 2020. Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral 505 Madison Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 - Viewing is from 10 am - 11 am - Service starts at 11 am - Bishop Billal Parrish Pastor.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Tamburrah Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
Former Pleasantville principal sentenced on child porn charges
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.