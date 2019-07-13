DAVIS, THELMA B. "BUNNY", - 77, of Myrtle Beach, SC & formerly of Ventnor City passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes. Bunny was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend of over 40 years, Bob Davis. She is survived by her loving daughter Danielle Kalb (Robert) and her grandson Christopher. She leaves behind her two furry best friends Smoochie and Bella. Bunny is also survived by many of her extended Davis family. Bunny was adored by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Thelma "Bunny" Davis 11:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, AC. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 am in the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

