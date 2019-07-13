DAVIS, THELMA B. "BUNNY", - 77, of Myrtle Beach, SC & formerly of Ventnor City passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes. Bunny was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend of over 40 years, Bob Davis. She is survived by her loving daughter Danielle Kalb (Robert) and her grandson Christopher. She leaves behind her two furry best friends Smoochie and Bella. Bunny is also survived by many of her extended Davis family. Bunny was adored by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Thelma "Bunny" Davis 11:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, AC. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 am in the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
New lawsuit, $20K reward in 2015 death of Mays Landing teen Tiffany Valiante
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.