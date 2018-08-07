Dawkins, Harvey Eugene Sr.,, - 62, of Chattahoochee, FL, passed away Sat., July 28, 2018. Visitation is Wed., from 5p.m. - 7:00p.m. at Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home. Services are Thur., Sat., Aug. 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Bethel M.B. Church in Chattahoochee, FL. Harvey returned to his external home. A lifelong resident of Atlantic City. "Scooter" as he was affectionately known retired from Atlantic Care City Division after 37 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memories, Harvey Jr., Jelisa, Shanah and a host of loving friends. Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home of Chattahoochee were in charge of arrangements.
