Dawkins, Joan Elaine, - 80, of Seaville, NJ peacefully passed away on December 1, 2019, surrounded by a strong & loving family legacy of 4 generations by her bedside at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born in Northfield and raised in Somers Point, she was a proud graduate of the 1957 class of Ocean City High School. She was affectionately known to her family and close friends as Joanie with an insatiable desire for laughing babies, loud music & dancing, Cadbury chocolate & Breyer's ice cream, QVC shopping, Sunsets & all things found in God's breathtaking nature! Joanie's tireless work ethic was humbly displayed serving the patrons at several local restaurant staples including the Point Diner, Crab Trap, and Tuckahoe Inn. She later worked endless hours for a solid straight 15 years as the sociable spitfire cashier of the Marmora Wawa where she honorably claimed the neighborhood title of "The Wawa Lady!" She also dedicated several kind years volunteering throughout her church & community functions while also effortlessly supporting her children by faithfully participating in various school fairs, field trips, & car wash fundraisers. She cherished spending time making loving memories with her large extended family & being fashionably late everywhere she went! She is predeceased by her parents Louise and Oliver Gaskill, her brothers Joseph and Ronnie Gaskill, & her precious infant son Thomas Theodore Young. She is survived by her husband of 44yrs Theodore Dawkins, her siblings Barbara Young (Don), Kenny Gaskill (Debbie), Linda Banks, her children Terri Lea (Rob), George Young, Louise Young-Musson, Troy David, & Ted Dawkins(Holly). Joanie boldly self-proclaimed her greatest accomplishments in life where her 6 children, and thrived solely on being called MomMom by her 13 amazing grandchildren and her 17 adorable great-grandchildren; for whom she would hug and spoil from sun up till sundown with every fiber of her body! We will forever be indebted to her for instilling us with always rearing an unbiased heart, faith in God our Father, an unbreakable strength, & most importantly the unconditional love, loyalty, & need for family! Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Second Cape May Baptist Church, 600 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ, 08223, where family and friends may visit from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
