Day, Kevin James, - His Spirit soared on Aug. 1, 2019. Kevin was 25 years young. His Life was not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather he skid in broadside loudly proclaiming "Wow what a ride!". Kevin's smile and baby blues lit up EVERY room he entered! He had a zest for life and created special bonds with everyone who knew him. He wore his heart on his sleeve and would hug his mama and step-dad Michael proudly no matter who was there. He had a sense of humor that was both a bit quirky and very witty. Kevin would give the shirt off his back to those in need. Kevin loved to laugh and his laugh was infectious. Kevin did it big or he didn't do it! He worked hard, played hard and loved deeply. He had a passion for fishing, the thrill of reeling them in was what he loved. Being out on the open water brought him a thrill and a sense of peace. Kevin believed in a "Higher Power" and was open about his struggles and his beliefs. He was an amazing athlete and a graduate of Ocean City High School class of 2012. He played football, he wrestled, played Lacross and loved playing hockey at Caldwell and Amanda's field with his friends and cousins. He was crazy about dirt bikes, quads and being a part of racing. Kevin wasn't afraid to get dirty. He was a hard worker, well loved by his employers and co workers and had recently received his CDL permit and had dreams of operating heavy equipment. Kevin James will be dearly missed by his mother Stacy Adams-Dotts, step dad Michael Dotts, His father Kevin Day Sr., sister Angela Day, nephews Justice and Ayden, maternal grandparents; James and Marian Adams, paternal grandparents; Thomas and Anna Marie Day, his step grand parents: Bruce and Kathleen Dotts, Marisa Holt " his angel on earth" He will also be dearly missed by many aunts and uncles, cousins, second cousins and lots of people who called him friend and "family". Kevin was predeceased by his brother Michael James Day. A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11 until 1 O'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a Catholic Prayer Service will be offered at 1 o'clock. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers we are asking you donate in "loving memory" of Kevin James Day to www.cleanoceanaction.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
