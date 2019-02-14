Day, Lewis Robert, - 75, of Dorothy, passed away on Monday, February 11th. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he resided in Mays Landing the majority of his life. Mr. Day is predeceased by his wife Denise DeVincenzo Day and his parents Robert and Margaret Day. Lewis was retired from Operating Engineers Local 825 where he was a surveyor/equipment operator for 41 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Mays Landing Fire Company for 26 years and a past MLAA Baseball Coach. Lew enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter and trap shooter. He was an active member of Pine Valley and Pine Belt Sportsman's Clubs, where he spent much of his free time shooting and competing in tournaments.Lewis is survived by his wife Elsie Cinkowski Day, his three children, Sean Day (Joan), Elizabeth Steeleman (John), and Kathleen DeRosa (Ozzie), and their mother, Valentine J. Day, his nine grandchildren Lauren, Lindsay Logan, Lainey, Rachel, Jenna, Ryan, Anthony and Gianna, his sister Marjorie (Donald) Milne of Egg Harbor City, nephew David Milne (Amy) and niece Allison Phillips. He is also survived by his stepson Aaron DeVincenzo (Nicole), his children Jewel and Sydney, and his lifelong friend, David Ketschek. Friends may gather and celebrate Lew's life on Saturday, February 16th from 9-11 a.m. at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 am. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
