Dayton, Monroe "Butch" James, - 75, of Dorothy, October 24, 1944-April 29. 2020. Born in St. Francis Hospital in Trenton to Monroe M. and Margaret H. (Seeds) Dayton. The family moved to Dorothy November 15, 1959. Monroe left school after the 10th grade to work at various jobs including truck driving, to help support the family. He started working at Wheaton's Plastics in Mays Landing in 1968 where he moved up to Decorating Set-up Mechanic and finally to Mold Shop Bench Set-Up Mechanic before they closed in the early 2000's. He was also the mechanic for Matt Dayton's stock car racing team. They ran at the Pleasantville Speedway and other small tracks in New Jersey. He also worked at the Mobil station in Mays Landing before it became Lukoil. Monroe started as a volunteer fireman for Dorothy about 1960 and ran with the ambulance service when the American Legion asked the fire company to take it over. This was before they had EMT's and EMS's. Butch's favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycles and bowling. He loved taking off for the weekend with family and/or friends to tour the countryside. He belonged to several bowling leagues and could be found at DiDonato's in Hammonton several nights a week. He loved working the fire company barbecue each year, the camaraderie of the members and the chance to interact with the community. Monroe is predeceased by his parents-Monroe M. and Margaret H. (Seeds) Dayton and his sisters-Jeanne (and Harry) Stephen and Mildred H. Binkley. He is survived by his brothers Matt(hew) (Scherril) and William (Betty Kay) Dayton and Tom (Marie) Kaiser, his brother-in-law Bennie J. Binkley, nephews-William (Dotti) Dayton Jr., Gerald, James, Mattie and Roland Dayton, James J. Binkley and niece Lillian (Rick) Berlin. He is also survived by five great nephews, four great nieces and their families. Because of the covid-19, services will be private with a memorial later in the year. Interment will be privately held at Dorothy Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company. Thank you for your support. To share memories and condolences, and view upcoming service information, please go to www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
