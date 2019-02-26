Deal, Frances, - of Buena Vista Township, NJ passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Born 1932 in Parksley, VA to the late James White II, and Mae (nee Floyd) White. She is predeceased by her husband William Deal, son Stanley Deal, brothers Henry, Joe and Ed White, sisters Marion Massey and Margaret Dunham. Surviving is her son Steven Deal of Buena, sisters Dorothy White of Philadelphia, Luellen Lewis of Maryland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Prior to marriage, she was an interior decorator, she had a passion for ceramics and enjoyed bingo at McGuire Air Force Base. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, NJ www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
