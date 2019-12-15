Dean, Elizabeth , - 76, of Belleview, FL. Elizabeth passed away on December 11 while on vacation in the Florida Keys. She resided in Somers Point, NJ as well as Belleview, FL. She is survived by her husband Richard, Niece Geri Wenstrom of Manteo, NC, Nephew Jack Whittacker of Copley OH, Step-children Wendy (Colin) Taylor of Erma NJ, Mark Dean of Rio Grande, NJ and Jim (Stacy) Dean of Hamilton, NJ and 5 grandchildren, along with many cousins and friends and her "best friend forever" Mary Petrunis of Somer Point, NJ all of whom are deeply saddened by her loss. Beth was born in Bryn Mawr, PA and raised in Cape May, graduating from Lower Cape May Regional. She attended Atlantic County Community College and worked for Bell Atlantic/Verizon for 40 years retiring from the Marmora office. She is predeceaded by her parents Fulton and Ella Mae Miller of Cape May, NJ, sister Susan Whittaker of Akron, OH, Brothers Jim Miller of Las Vegas, NV and George Miller of Cape May, NJ. Beth and Dick spent many years covering many miles on the road in their RV making new friends and creating great memories along the way. A Celebration of Life will be held in NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Elizabeth Deans memory to Doctors Without Borders USA PO BOX 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 Tavernier, FL 33070.
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.