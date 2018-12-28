Dean Julian, Irma Harriet, - 73, of Atlantic City, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center City Division. She was born in Atlantic City, to the late Alberta Lockley and Henry Dean, Sr. She is survived by: her son, Chad Dean; sister, Shirley Green; two grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
