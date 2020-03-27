DeAngelo, Marie R. (nee Domenico), - 95, of Hammonton, NJ. Sunrise 2-14-1925 and Sunset March 24, 2020. Marie was born in Hammonton, NJ and lived in Haddon Heights for over 50 before moving back to Hammonton in 1991. She was a member of the Haddon Heights Sons of Italy along with her late husband Joseph. Marie loved her family, was always the last one to leave at any event and was the last sibling to leave this earth. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, horse racing, the casino, poker and slot machines. Marie is predeceased by her husband Joseph L. DeAngelo, Sr. Parents Frank Domenico and Rose Domenico (nee Santora) and Granddaughter Jackie DeAngelo. She is survived by her son, Joseph L. DeAngelo, Jr. (Lori) of Mays Landing, NJ, daughter Donna Metzcher (Scott) of Hudson, FL, Lu Starr (Jack) of Washington Township and grandchildren, Veronica DeThomas (Bill), Danny Bellamah, Jeff Lentz and Jason Lentz, great grandchildren Danny III, Layla, Gianna, Scott, Nickalena and P.J along with her great great grandson Colton. Funeral services and interment will be private to the family, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or VITAS Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit our website at www.marinellafuneralhome.com
