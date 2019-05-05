Dearden MD, Albert Conant, - 71, passed away suddenly Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019. Dr. Dearden was a resident of Egg Harbor Township for over 30 years. He was born in Brooklyn and raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He attended Ridgewood High School and graduated in 1966. He then went on to Union College where he was active in the ROTC program and graduated with a degree in Russian History in 1970. He served in the United States Air Force for 5 years in Grand Forks, North Dakota and elevated to the rank of Captain. During this time, he acquired his Masters Degree in Business Administration. After leaving the Air Force he enrolled in Rutgers Medical School and graduated as an MD in 1984. Dr. Dearden completed his Pediatric Residency at Cooper Hospital/University Medical Center in Camden, NJ. In 1990, he opened Oak Tree Pediatrics where he practiced Pediatrics for more than 20 years. Dr. Dearden was on staff at Atlantic Care Medical Centers as well as Shore Medical Center. He initiated and was the Medical Director of the Pediatric Advanced Life Support program for Shore Medical Center. Dr. Dearden was voted Top Doc in 2014. He would always say, "I have the best job in the world because I take care of kids." Dr. Dearden was very active in his community. He sang for the Stockton Performing Arts Choir and Cape Shore Chorale. He was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Choir in Ocean City. He also was very active in the Egg Harbor Township Republican Club. He is survived by his beloved wife Jo Ann C. Dearden, and his two children, Albert Karcz Dearden, Diana Christine Dearden, and daughter-in-law Kirsten Larsen Dearden. He also is survived by his three sisters, Alice Avouris, Harriet Welther and Jeannette D. Storch. A memorial service for Dr. Dearden will be held, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Where friends may call from 12:30pm till the time of the service. Interment private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
