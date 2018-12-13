DeAugustine, Frances (nee Castagna), - 92, of Palermo, NJ passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Marshallville, NJ, she had worked at the Woodbine Sewing Factory in her early years and retired from Resort's International Casino after more than 20 yrs. She enjoyed gardening at her Beesley's Point home, playing the organ, baking, traveling, crafts, going to the Upper Township Senior Center, playing cards, making new friends, playing mahjong, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she cherished. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association for several years. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Frank DeAugustine, and siblings Jack Castagna, Antonia Castagna, and Anne Smith. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Jimmy) Wyers, her son Joseph (Regina) DeAugustine, four grandchildren, John (Christine) DeAugustine, Joey DeAugustine, Kelly Lovette (Jim Richards), and Frannie (Ed) Kline. As well as great grandchildren, Kelsey Lovette, Jamie Richards, Haley Richards, Eddie Kline, John J. DeAugustine, Zach DeAugustine, and Julie Richards. A sister, Jean "Dolly" Osborn, and many loving nieces and nephews.Her memorial service will be offered Saturday afternoon at three o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from two o'clock until the time of service. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Upper Township Senior and Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
