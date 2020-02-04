DeBlasio, Francesco (CiCi) Jr., - 73, of Galloway, passed after a brief illness, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. CiCi will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Anne and his children, Marc (Pam) and Paul (Maryanne). CiCi will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Fay and Ava; his brother, Anthony (Rosalind); and his brother-in-law, Michael DeFeo (Julie). CiCi worked for over 35 years in the Atlantic City casino industry. Cici proudly served in the US Marine Corp. as Private First Class from 1966-1968. A gathering will take place on Saturday, February 8th from 10:00 to 10:50 AM with a mass at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please send any memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Francesco DeBlasio, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

