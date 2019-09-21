DeBow, Walter L., - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on September 13, 2019. Walter was born June 24, 1935 to Ola and Will Ollie DeBow in Fulton, Kentucky. He was the sixth of eight children who all preceded him in death. The family relocated to East Saint Louis, IL., in the early 1940's for better paying jobs. Walter completed his education with Honors. Walter served his tenure in the United States Navy. After returning home, Walter was employed with Granite City Steel as an Electrician, as well as working for his uncle at DeBow's Electrical Co. for many years. Walter was injured in 1984 and was cared for by his brother, Richard and his sister-in-law Charlene DeBow. Walter brought so much joy to the lives he touched. He was fascinated with car's (OMG), of course the ladies, and he even tried his hand at playing the guitar. Walter enjoyed taking his kids, nieces and nephew to the park. Oh, what fun we had.Walter was a father of five beautiful children. One son, Walter Lee DeBow, Jr. preceded him in death. Walter traveled extensively with his brother and sister-in-law, Charlene (Richard). He will be truly missed by his dedicated caregivers, Cindy Keller, Jodee Osbourne, Elizabeth Spyropoulos, Charlese McAllister and Rodney and Mercedes Shepherd and Melissa Conlin. Walter leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter Lola Richardson ( Ray Charles) of Kansas City, MO., Robert DeBow of Kansas City, MO and Tameka DeBow of Glencarbon, IL and Pierre DeBow of Florrisant MO.; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and very special nieces, Malinda McCoy, Debra Cross and Violet Baker. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

