DeBraux, Flossie, - 80, of Pleasantville, was born in Moultrie, Ga. on September 08, 1939, to the late Remer Wilson and Evelyn Billingsley. In 1963, Flossie met and married her husband James DeBraux, Sr. in Atlantic City, NJ. They were together for 49 blessed years. Flossie was the mother of 6 children and 3 step children. Flossie worked for Caesars Boardwalk Regency in Atlantic City, New Jersey for over 30 years until she retired. Flossie gave her life to Christ many years ago. She co-founded Fellowship Church of Love & Deliverance with Bishop Dorothy Loveland Boggs, and was ordained an Evangelist on November 28, 1993. She was a dedicated Servant of God serving him faithfully. She never failed to tell about the goodness of the Lord. On Saturdays she taught children's bible study. She started in her home and continued to teach them when the church was founded. Flossie never complained when it came to the work of the Lord. She attended church until she was no longer able to attend. On December 19, 2019 the Lord called the Evangelist home. " She fought a good fight, she stayed the course, and kept the faith." It was time for her to go home to be with her Savior the Lord Jesus. She leaves to mourn her absence, one son Bruce Wilson, two daughters Valarie Kelly and Jennifer Wilson, one sister Annie Lois Billingsley, Frank (Kathy) Billingsley, June(Alice) Billingsley and a host grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Flossie was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughters Shirley Wilson and Marlene Kelly, son Earl Wilson, two step children Felicia DeBraux, and James DeBraux, Jr., grandson Justin Wilson, two siblings Jerry Wilson and Regina Billingsley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 04, 2020, at 12 Noon, at Lighthouse Community Church 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville; where family and friends may view from 10AM until services at 12Noon. Burial: Private. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
