DeBraux, Jr., Rodney Jay, - 31, of Atlantic City, took his final journey home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2019. He was a graduate of Penns Grove High School Class of 2006. He also attended Goldey Beacon College in Wilmington, DE and North Carolina Central State in Durham, NC. Rodney leaves behind his beloved son, Eli Dorsey DeBraux; mother, Nicole Hunter-Shaw and bonus father, Martin Shaw; father, Rodney DeBraux, Sr; stepmother, Jaymi Gilmore DeBraux; brothers, Tevin Shaw and Baron DeBraux; special cousin, Okia Hunter; and a host of other family and friends. Rodney's Celebration of Life will be Noon, Monday, March 4, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11AM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
