Debrune, Caterina "Kitty" (nee Durantini), - peacefully went to the Lord on 6/23/2019. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen of Margate and her four granddaughters. Love you mom. Rest in peace. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.

