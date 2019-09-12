DeBruno, Loretta (Nace), - 79, of Vineland, went home with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her residence at the Baker House. Loretta was born in Elwood, NJ to Leo and Anna Nace on October 9, 1939. She was a graduate of Hammonton High School, Class of 1958. She was co-founder of South Jersey Door in 1964. Loretta enjoyed walks for charity, served as an officer of the day for the Red Cross, reading many books, periodicals and reading the local news. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. Loretta is survived by her husband of 62 years, Salvatore DeBruno; her daughter, Sheryl and son-in-law, Don Marshall; grandchildren, Tara, Doug and Leann Marshall and great granddaughter, Anna Marshall. Our family is forever grateful for the care she received these last years from the Baker House staff, Compassus Hospice and Bayada Nursing and all who visited. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 10 am to 12noon, followed by a funeral service at 12noon with Dr. Rev. W. Howard Marshall officiating at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Loretta will be laid to rest at Elwood Rural Cemetery, Elwood, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
‘It’s later than you think’: A grieving father’s warning to other working parents goes viral
-
Petuskey, Joseph F., III
-
Millville man dies in Vineland crash between Harley, tractor trailer
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
K&B Dealer Alternative 609-927-0018 520 Shore Rd, Somers Point 50 years experience! Free…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.