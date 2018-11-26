Decker, Paul, - 69, of Estell Manor, Paul Decker, 69, of Estell Manor, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 22, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carol Lee (Lovisone) for 46 years; a devoted, loving father to Kriste Decker of Newfield, NJ; Lauren (Brian) Shanklin of Dover, DE, and Steven (Jeniece) Decker of Rahway, NJ. He was the adored Popo of Dana and Samantha Shanklin and Jordan (JJ) Decker. Survivors include his beloved brother Robert (Bob) of Estell Manor and sister and brother-in-law Lois and Dennis McGee of Idaho; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Claudia Lovisone of Vineland, NJ; Aunt Mary (Tootsie) Lovisone of Vineland, and his faithful companion, Jakey. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews along with many wonderful and supportive cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Robert H. Decker, Sr. and Elizabeth (Cook) DeWoody, his sister Madeline Decker Lorence, and sister-in-law Pati Decker. Paul was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1967, Cumberland County College, and Glassboro State College. He was an Industrial Arts teacher specializing in Printing and Photography at Vineland High School 11-12 for 33 years. He and his wife also co-owned a typesetting business, Create-A-Graphic. At age 40, he became a commercial clammer and continued doing that for the next 27 summers. He always loved being on the water and being outdoors. Running, chopping wood, crabbing, fishing, and biking were his favorite pastimes. In his younger years he also surfed, played baseball, and hunted. When his children were younger he coached soccer, softball, baseball, and basketball. You could always find him cheering them on from the sidelines. He was a former member and co-chair of the Estell Manor Zoning Board and a member of the Vineland Education Association, the NJEA, and NEA. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family and especially his three grandchildren who held a special place in his heart. Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday evening November 27th from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ, and again on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 AM. His funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish--Church of St. Isidore the Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ, with burial to follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Research through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/paul-decker . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
