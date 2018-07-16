Decker, Sr., John Thomas, - age 82 of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away at his home on Friday, July 13, 2018 surrounded by his family. Jack, born on April 14, 1936, grew up in Garden City, NY with his parents George and Vera and his siblings George, Bill and Marianne. Jack was a graduate of Villanova University and enjoyed serving as the President of his 1957 Engineering class. As a proud veteran of the United States Navy, he served as a Lieutenant on the USS English Destroyer. For more than 50 years in the construction and real estate industries including the Goodman Company of Allentown, PA, John Wanamaker's of Philadelphia and various real estate offices in Ocean City, NJ. Jack was best known locally as a kind Ocean City Realtor. He loved helping families have the best vacation experience at the Shore. Jack, an amazing husband, father and grandfather, loved his family and was a faithful servant of The Lord. The Super Bowl Eagles, Phillies and the 3 time Villanova basketball champs gave him great joy! A blessed man who walked with a gentle spirit, humble heart and strong integrity, Jack is survived by his beloved wife Anne of over 60 years, his three adult children: John Jr. (Anne), Mary Kate (Jim) Bayer, and Rosemary (Steve) Stinson, and his nine fabulous grandchildren: Steven, Tommy, Jack, Emily, Sara, Jimmy (Mallory), Julianne, Marissa and Jacob. You are the Best Dad. Thank you for a wonderful life!A viewing will be held from 9-10am, on Wednesday, July 18th, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield. A private burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, at www.cfbnj.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.