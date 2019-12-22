DeCresce, Frank, - 96, of Absecon, passed away on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at home, in the comfort & company of his devoted daughter Darlene. Born in Jersey City, NJ and outliving three beautiful wives, it's no stretch to say he lived a full and exciting life. He was a Civil Engineer, A WWII Veteran, a classic car Collector and most successfully a devoted father & grandfather. He is survived by his children, Darleen Ledbetter, David DeCresce, Pat Morawsky, and Kathleen Page, his grandchildren, Jeremy Adams, Margherite Cermak, Nikki Daugherty, Laura Bartlett, and Joey Neumann, and his great-grandchildren, Leiland Adams, Byron Magoon, Jentri Daugherty, Spencer Bartlett, Aidan Bartlett, and Kaleb Bartlett. Frank will be remembered by everyone who met him as a kind & friendly gentleman and will be deeply missed. The funeral will begin with viewing at 9:30 am on Friday December 27th, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon, NJ; from there proceeding to the Church of Elizabeth Ann Seton for a funeral mass at 11 am. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Frank DeCresce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
N.J. passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
-
Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.