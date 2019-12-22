DeCresce, Frank, - 96, of Absecon, passed away on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at home, in the comfort & company of his devoted daughter Darlene. Born in Jersey City, NJ and outliving three beautiful wives, it's no stretch to say he lived a full and exciting life. He was a Civil Engineer, A WWII Veteran, a classic car Collector and most successfully a devoted father & grandfather. He is survived by his children, Darleen Ledbetter, David DeCresce, Pat Morawsky, and Kathleen Page, his grandchildren, Jeremy Adams, Margherite Cermak, Nikki Daugherty, Laura Bartlett, and Joey Neumann, and his great-grandchildren, Leiland Adams, Byron Magoon, Jentri Daugherty, Spencer Bartlett, Aidan Bartlett, and Kaleb Bartlett. Frank will be remembered by everyone who met him as a kind & friendly gentleman and will be deeply missed. The funeral will begin with viewing at 9:30 am on Friday December 27th, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon, NJ; from there proceeding to the Church of Elizabeth Ann Seton for a funeral mass at 11 am. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

