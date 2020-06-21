Deery, Gerald Gerry, - 33, of Hockessin, Delaware returned home to the Lord on June 18, 2020, just one month shy of his 34th birthday. Gerry is survived by his loving parents, Gerald and Rosemary Deery of Hockessin; his brother Mike and wife Viki; his sister Mary Beth and husband John Libro; his sister Christina and husband Alex Minkoff; and his maternal grandmother Mary Monichetti; as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He himself was uncle to four little ones, Anthony, Mary Jo, Allie, and Owen. All will miss his gentle love. Gerry was born on July 18, 1986, in Wilmington, Delaware. The youngest of four, he attended Corpus Christi Elementary School in Elsmere and Saint Mark's High School in Wilmington. At a young age, he was involved in sports and swim clubs. As he got older, Gerry was drawn to the stage and performed in several high school musicals and dramas. In May of 2009, Gerry graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in English and went on to receive a masters' degree at Wilmington University. His love of language and writing grew during this time. At the tender of age of two, Gerry was diagnosed with Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes, a condition that would eventually take his life. Gerry found pleasure in the simplicities of life. He was an avid reader and movie-goer, most happy in the peace of the page or light of the screen. Gerry was an opera enthusiast who loved visiting the Metropolitan in New York City with his Mom. He was a writer and poured his thoughts onto any space that allowed. Gerry enjoyed food preparation and cooking and worked in several establishments, including Mike's Seafood, his Uncle Mike's dock restaurant in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Gerry will be remembered by his quiet loving presence, gracious heart, and thoughtful ways. He will be missed dearly by family and loved ones. Friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, June 23rd from 9:30-10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware. Graveside service and interment will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 11:00 AM in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, New Jersey. Funeral arrangements for Gerry will be conducted in compliance with current COVID-19 health directives, which include mandatory facemasks and social distancing. Those attending the visitation are respectfully asked to enter and depart in a timely manner to ensure admittance to all who wish to offer their condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Saint John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093 (www.sjogcs.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 (www.jdrf.org). To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
