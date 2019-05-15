DeFazio, Karin J., 71 of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away May 11, 2019, with her family by her side. Born and raised in Atlantic City, she’s lived in Egg Harbor Township for almost 50 years. She was the head cook at Slaybaugh Elementary School in EHT, working there over 30 years and retiring in 2010. She also worked with the 177th Fighter Wing as a manager of the Base Exchange for over 20 years. Karin was dedicated to her family especially her children and grandchildren. Whether it was attending sporting events for her children or being involved with their other events, she always was proud to be part of their lives. She continued this with her grandchildren, doting upon them constantly and loving the time she could spend with them. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Lillian DeVinney; and her sister and brother, Shirley Ward and Fred DeVinney, Jr. She is survived by her husband, John F. DeFazio, Jr; her children, John F. DeFazio, III (Jaime), Toni Kennedy (Brian) and Georganne DeFazio; her sister, Georganne Staines (John); her grandchildren, Dezi, John IV, Miranda, Emma, Jakob, Alexa (Nick) and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Cole and Roman; and her nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering will be 6PM to 7:30PM with a memorial service following at 7:30PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
Friend and neighbor from Fairmount Ave. Rest in Peace, Karen.
Barbara (Brown) and Nick DeMarco
Cape Coral, FL
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.