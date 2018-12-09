DeFelice, Chester C., - 95, of Ocean City, formerly of Netcong, passed away, peacefully, on Thursday December 6, 2018 at his home in Ocean City, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Netcong on June 5, 1923 to the late Michael and Mary (Puco) DeFelice, Chester resided in Netcong most of his life. He was a heavy equipment operator for Interpace Corporation of Wharton, NJ. Chester served proudly in the United States Army during World War II. Chester began his military career at Fort Dix. Thirteen weeks later, he left the United States aboard the U.S.S. Alexander. He landed in Liverpool and was immediately moved to Iceland to begin three months of combat training and waiting for the Normandy Beach invasion. After the invasion Chester was reunited with his brother Joe on the shores of Normandy. In 2015 Chester was awarded the French Medal of Honor for his service for his service to the French people during the war. In his retirement, Chester was an avid golfer, spent Sundays at the casinos accompanied by his sons and grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine in 1975. Survivors include two sons, Ronald and wife, Margaret and Chet and wife, Tammy, four grandchildren, Magee (DeFelice) Glasheen and husband, Jeffrey, Ronald DeFelice, Nicholas DeFelice and Patricia Josephine DeFelice, his sister Clara (DeFelice) O' Naughten, his long time companion Shirley Glover, her family, and many nieces and nephews. Chester's Life Celebration will include visiting on Tuesday December 11, 2018 from 4:00 8:00 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong, NJ. Chester will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Township. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Legion Post 524, 4562 West Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226.For further information, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
