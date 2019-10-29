DeFelice, Daniel A. "Danny", - 68, of Weymouth Twp., passed away on October 26, 2019. Danny grew up in South Philadelphia and graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1969. He was the owner of Crown Caterers in South Philadelphia, became a Craps/Card Dealer at Trop World Casino and Caesar's Casino, was co-owner taxi driver of Taxi Service and he managed Moonlight Motel in Brigantine. Danny's interests were photography, directing film, building miniatures, such as Wildwood and Morey's Pier Amusement Parks, but his favorite pastime was spending time with family, especially at Christmas. He loved all things Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Tastykakes, Baltimore Gill and cheesesteaks from Sugar Hill Deli in Mays Landing. Danny is predeceased by his parents Louis and Rose DeFelice, sister and brother-in-law Marion and Albert Santosusso. He is survived by his partner Tammy Lamanna, daughter Stevie Lee DeFelice, nieces, nephews, uncle, many cousins and close friends. A gathering will be held on Friday, November 1st from 10 am to 11 am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family c/o Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
