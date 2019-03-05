DeFeo, Mary E. (nee Sweeten), - 88, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Mt. Holly, NJ, she was formerly of Medford, NJ and a resident of Ocean City, NJ for 55 years. She had also lived with her family in Bermuda and Hawaii. Mrs. DeFeo had worked as a Cafeteria Aid for Ocean City High School for 17 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Surviving are five children, Mary Ellen Lepkowski (Michael) of Palm Coast, FL, Angela Riehle (Brian) of Palm Coast, FL, Carol DeFeo (Frank Sannio) of Ocean City, NJ, Patricia Borges of Linwood, NJ, Pamela Sullivan(Richard) of Ocean City, NJ, two sisters, Edna Moore of Vincentown, NJ, Margaret Sinclair of Philadelphia, PA, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
