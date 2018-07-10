DeFeo, Mr. Henry Thomas Sr., - of Brigantine, New Jersey born on May 13, 1957 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to Alberta C. DeFeo and Donald C. DeFeo, passed away at age 61 on June 29, 2018. He resided in Cape Coral, Florida with his family, since 1992.After many past health problems, he was recently hospitalized and passed suddenly. Henry was the beloved husband of the late Dawn DeFeo. He is survived by his son, Henry Thomas JR; brother, Donald DeFeo; and sisters, Kathleen Chase (David), Patricia Jones (Howard), Margret DeFeo, and Barbra DiMuzio (Kenneth JR). He was loving uncle of four nephews and six nieces. He touched many lives with generosity, humor and wit. He will be missed forever, as he went home to the Lord! Private viewing and Celebration of life will follow on Monday July 9th @ Baldwin Brothers, Cape Coral Florida
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.