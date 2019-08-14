Degand, Robin, - 59, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. Born April 21, 1960 at Evangelical Deaconess Hospital in Brooklyn to Joseph and Barbara Roppa, Robin was one of three children. During her younger years, she grew up in Queens, NY where she attended LaGuardia Middle College High School, before moving to South Jersey. Following jobs with Columbia Savings Bank and Jamesway Department Store, Robin took up work at Rickel Homecenter in Egg Harbor Township, where she met the love of her life and husband of 29 years, Carl Degand, who she married on December 1, 1990. Following the birth of her daughter, Jennifer, Robin became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Robin loved everything Disney, including all of the films and amusement parks. She also enjoyed writing short stories and poetry; learning about the American Civil War; and cooking. However, her favorite thing to do was spending quality time with her family and her pet dog, Abby. Robin is survived by her husband, Carl; son, Joseph; daughter, Jennifer; her children's spouses, Heather and Mike; her sister, Darlene Matzelle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly. Family, friends, and others whose lives Robin touched are invited to ADAMS PERFECT FUNERAL HOME (1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225) from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, and celebrate a wonderful individual who affected so many people's lives in a special way. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left at www.adams-perfect.com

Tags

Load entries