DeGolia, Patricia (nee Newell), - 83, of Blue Anchor, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Phila, PA she lived in Hammonton before settling in Blue Anchor. Pat loved to go to Joe's Maplewood for clams casino, sit on the beach in Wildwood with her Wawa coffee (Pat's Special) and shopping at Bagliani's. Pat is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Anna Newell, her husband Doug DeGolia and 10 brothers and sisters. Aunt Pat is survived by her loving niece and caretaker Kellyann Suarez, her late husband Doug DeGolia's children Catherine and Larry, and many nieces and nephews. Also, surviving is her sister in law, Barbara Ness. She will be truly missed by her faithful furry friend Oreo. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, February 16th from 10:00 -11:00 am at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish at St. Joseph Church, 226 French St, Hammonton NJ 08037, with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery 316 Henry Ave. Blue Anchor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's Childen's Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third Street, Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com
