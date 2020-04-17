Del Valle, Ernesto, - 91, of Absecon, and formerly of Mullica, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Absecon Manor. Born in Maricao, PR he lived in the South Jersey area for many years. Mr. Del Valle worked as a waiter at the Famous German Restaurant "Luchow's" in New York City for many years. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Mr. Del Valle is survived by his children, Sarah Guzman (Carmen), Ernesto Del Valle, Jr. (Maria), Jesus Del Valle, (Neyda); David Del Valle, Israel Del Valle (Minerva); Daisy Del Valle, 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services and Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Ernesto Del Valle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

