Del Valle, Minerva Ortiz, - 57, of Dorothy, NJ passed away July 31, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Minerva is survived by her Husband Israel Del Valle; two Daughters Elizabeth & Bryanna; Brothers: Felix Ortiz, Ugenio Ortiz, and Willberto Ortiz; and sister Naomi Ortiz. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, August 7 from 9-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where a Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

