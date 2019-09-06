DELANO, MARCIA, - 69, of NORTH CAPE MAY, Went home to be with the lord on September 2nd, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1950 to Francis and Frank Elliott in Brooklyn, NY. She was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. She worked in many establishments, her last job before getting sick was working in the cafeteria in Lower Township Elementary School District. She was predeceased by her Mother (2013) and her Father (1986). She was a loving Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother (Meme) and a Great Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren and her Great Grandchildren. Some people would consider her a baby whisper since she had a special way with babies. She will be greatly missed by her Aunt Carol; Aunt Debra, Uncle Tony & Uncle Sal. Children; James Carlson, Tammie (Kevin) Carlson-Morford, Daniel Delano, Christopher Delano & Mark (Brittney) Delano. Her sisters Sharyn (Tom) McCrea & Valerie (Tony) Malewicz. Her nieces and nephews; Michael (Tracey) McCrea; Dennis McCrea; Denise (Anthony) Romaniello; Steve (Melissa) Lawson & John Lawson. Grandchildren: Jonathan, Destinie, Dominic Van Doren; Makenize & Ashley Morford; Isabella, Jackson, Cady, Caleb and Hunter Delano. Great Grandchildren Julia, Bryce, Brynlee Donnelly. The family wishes for the funeral to be private. A memorial will be held later. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company Po Box 796 North Cape May NJ 08204
