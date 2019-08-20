DeLanzo, Amelia "Millie" "Milchie", - 91, of Woodbine, NJ passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Woodbine to the late Theodore and Anna Gnida and worked at the Woodbine Post Office for 45 years. Millie was very involved in the community including girl scouts, little league baseball, and St. Casimir's Church. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph DeLanzo, Sr. in 2015. Millie is survived by her children: Ralph Jr., Michael, and Anna DeLanzo; and grandchildren: Ralph III, Billy, and Catherine Amelia DeLanzo. Along with her husband, she is predeceased by her siblings: Michael Gnida, Rose Mattera, and Babe Heckman. Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Casimir Church, 304 Clay Street, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and Mass will start at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Casimir Food Pantry and to RAICES at 1305 N. Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78212. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

