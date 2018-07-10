DeLaurentis, Lillian (nee Ford), - 88, of Egg Harbor City, was called to join her family for eternal rest and peace on July 7, 2018. Lillian, one of twelve children, was born on October 22, 1929 to Grover Cleveland Ford and Bessie Mae Patten. Lillian is predeceased by her husband, Nicholas DeLaurentis; daughters, Patricia Nieves and Darlene Sotelo; son-in-law, Jose Sotelo; grandchildren, Bobby, Johnny, and Jeffrey Breder; and great granddaughter, Nicole Ann Breder. She is survived by her sister, Ruthie Scott (Budd); son, Robert Ford; daughters Angela Brown (Richard), Robin Rodriguez (Julio); and nine grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Richie Walter Brown III (Alyssa), ReGina Urcinoli (Greg), Ricky DeLaurentis, Juliana Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez, Jr., Michael Sotelo, Lillian Sotelo, and Heather Crosson (Kevin). Lillian is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and her two lifelong friends, Celi Nehr and Karen Winkfein. Lillian was a simple, kind, no-nonsense woman. Full of love, who enjoyed playing bingo, casino slot machines, gardening, as well as cooking for her family and friends. Lillian was a strong courageous woman and through the toughest times, had the strength to persevere. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Thursday, July 12th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
