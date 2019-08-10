DeLaurentis, Rocco A., - 91, of Elm, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Hammonton Health Center. He was born in Folsom, NJ and raised in Elm, NJ. Rocco graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of DeLaurentis Construction Co. and later went to work for Helena Chemical in Hammonton as a Sales Clerk. Rocco is predeceased by his parents Rocco and Millie DeLaurentis, his wife Thelma, two daughters Paula Ann DeLaurentis and Judith Caruso and his brother Anthony R. DeLaurentis. He is survived by his two sons, Rocco L DeLaurentis and his wife Patricia of Elm, NJ and John M. DeLaurentis of Berlin, NJ. Loving grandfather of Rocco DeLaurentis (Stacey), Thomas Delaurentis (Amy), Lee Parisi, Zachary Caruso, Taylor and Paula DeLaurentis. Great grandfather to Rocco Louis III, Theodore William, and Thomas Alan. Per the convenience of the family, services will be private. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Sunshine Foundation, 101 Lakeside Park Southampton, PA 18966. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Atlantic City may become focal point in completed Caesars, Eldorado deal
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
-
As sea levels rise, one Delaware Bay community is vanishing
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.