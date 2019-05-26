Deldonna, Christopher, - 51, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away in West Palm Beach Florida on Tuesday May 21,2019. He was born in Passaic N.J. on February 21, 1968 and graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School. He worked for Napleton Automotive Group Charter Yachts for the last year and many other yacht companies before that. He also worked for Vista Convention Services for 16 years and United Expo for 6 years. In 1990 he served in Operation Desert Shield for the US Marine Corp. Chris enjoy boating, fishing, camping, and skiing. He was a loving and caring person who made many friends wherever he went. He is survived by his brother's Richard (Donna)and Carlo (Kathie) Deldonna, sister Toni Deldonna step sister Betty Nicolicchia- Allen, nephew Joseph Deldonna, nieces Casey Gravatt, Sara, and Katilyn Deldonna. He is pre-deceased by mother Sara Nicolicchia and father Richard Deldonna. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 where friends may visit on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM and again on Friday May 31, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the Funeral Home. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
