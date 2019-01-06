DeLeo, Maria Felicia (nee Tecce), - 88, of Hammonton , NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 30, 2018 with her devoted family by her side. Maria was born in Paternopoli, Avellino, Italy and moved to Hammonton in 1961. She was employed by Modern Clothing Company and then by White Hall Laboratory, from which she retired. Maria was described by many as having "hands of gold" when it came to cooking, baking, gardening, and dress making. She enjoyed music and was an excellent dancer from a young age. Maria traveled to many destinations throughout the USA including the Hawaiian Islands, Canada, Europe, and South America. She is predeceased by her parents Antonio and Teresa (nee DiPrisco), her husband Luigi, her brothers Felice and Franco, and her baby sister Fiorentina. She is survived and missed dearly by her loving children, Linda Vosbikian (Michael) of Medford, Teresa Pino (Joseph) of Folsom, Cesare DeLeo of Atlantic City, and Antonio "Tony" DeLeo (Meredith) of Northfield, her sister "Zia" Adellina Rauzzino of Paternopoli, Italy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Loving Grandmother "Nonna" of Glenn Lanzalotti, Jr., Julius Murphy-DeLeo, Devin, Anthony, and Olivia DeLeo. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, January 7 from 9:30-11:30am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church, 226 French St., Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am at the Church. Entombment Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Arrangements entrusted to Marinella Funeral Home, Hammonton. Condolences can be posted at marinellafuneralhome.com
